How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on September 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2 and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry MASN2, this is your only option to stream Washington Nationals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies play the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

Washington Nationals (49-90, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (76-62, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (6-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.52 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -250, Nationals +204; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead.

Philadelphia is 76-62 overall and 42-31 at home. The Phillies are fifth in the NL with 172 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Washington has a 27-43 record in road games and a 49-90 record overall. The Nationals have a 36-17 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Saturday for the 14th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 11-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 23 doubles, five triples and 16 home runs for the Phillies. Edmundo Sosa is 9-for-16 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Cesar Hernandez is 13th on the Nationals with a .252 batting average, and has 27 doubles, four triples, a home run, 41 walks and 32 RBI. Luis Garcia is 14-for-46 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .289 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .309 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Victor Robles: day-to-day (neck), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)