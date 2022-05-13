How to Watch Birmingham Stallions vs. Philadelphia Stars Live Online on May 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Stars face the Birmingham Stallions. The game is airing exclusively on USA Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions
- When: Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT
- TV: USA Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
The Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions game will be streaming on USA Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream USA Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
Can you stream Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions on fuboTV?
You can watch the Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions game on USA Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and NBC.
Can you stream Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions game on USA Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and NBC.
Can you stream Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions on Sling TV?
You can watch the Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions game on USA Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Get 50% OFF. You will also be able to stream Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and NBC.
Can you stream Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions on Hulu Live TV?
You can watch the Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions game on USA Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and NBC.
Can you stream Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions on YouTube TV?
You can watch the Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions game on USA Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and NBC.
Can you stream Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions on Paramount Plus?
Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer USA Network so you won’t be able to stream the Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions game.
Can you stream Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions on Peacock?
Unfortunately, Peacock doesn’t offer USA Network so you won’t be able to stream the Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions game. You would be able to stream Peacock Originals.
Can you stream Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions on ESPN+?
Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer USA Network so you won’t be able to stream the Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions game.
