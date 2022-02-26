How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Philadelphia Union Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Union face the Minnesota United FC. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and WPHL, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United FC

In Minnesota the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, while in Philadelphia the game is streaming on WPHL.

Can you stream Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United FC?

If you live outside of Philadelphia and Minnesota, you can stream Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United FC, and every out-of-market MLS game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota United FC vs. Philadelphia Union Game Preview: Philadelphia Union host Minnesota United for season opener

By The Associated Press

Minnesota United FC vs. Philadelphia Union

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -126, Minnesota United FC +355, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

The Philadelphia Union square off against Minnesota United at home in the season opener.

The Union were 14-8-12 overall in the 2021 season while going 12-4-4 at home. The Union scored 48 goals and recorded a goal differential of +13 last season.

United went 13-11-10 overall last season while going 3-8-7 on the road. United scored 42 goals and registered a goal differential of -2 last season.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: None listed.

United: Justin Mcmaster (injured).