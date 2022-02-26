How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. Philadelphia Union Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Union face the Minnesota United FC. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and WPHL, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United FC
- When: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
- TV: Bally Sports North and WPHL
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Minnesota the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, while in Philadelphia the game is streaming on WPHL. Both channels are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota United FC games all year long.
Can you stream Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United FC?
If you live outside of Philadelphia and Minnesota, you can stream Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United FC, and every out-of-market MLS game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports North
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|WPHL (MyNetworkTV)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Live TV Streaming Option
Minnesota United FC vs. Philadelphia Union Game Preview: Philadelphia Union host Minnesota United for season opener
By The Associated Press
Minnesota United FC vs. Philadelphia Union
Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -126, Minnesota United FC +355, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals
The Philadelphia Union square off against Minnesota United at home in the season opener.
The Union were 14-8-12 overall in the 2021 season while going 12-4-4 at home. The Union scored 48 goals and recorded a goal differential of +13 last season.
United went 13-11-10 overall last season while going 3-8-7 on the road. United scored 42 goals and registered a goal differential of -2 last season.
Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: None listed.
United: Justin Mcmaster (injured).