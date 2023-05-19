 Skip to Content
How to Watch Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner Return to the WNBA Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

After being detained in Russia for 22 months, Brittney Griner finally returns to the WNBA with the Phoenix Mercury, and she factors in pretty heavily to the opening weekend. Griner and the Mercury play two games over opening weekend and appear on national television often throughout the season. You can watch Griner this Friday, May 19 at 11 p.m. ET as the Mercury play the Sparks, then again this Sunday, May 21 during the Mercury’s home opener against the Chicago Sky on ESPN and streaming live on ESPN+. You can watch Griner all season with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Brittney Griner’s Return to the WNBA

About Brittney Griner

Griner missed the entire 2022 season due to being detained in Russia for “drug smuggling and possession charges” stemming from vape cartridges found in her luggage. Griner was safely returned home in December and immediately said she would be ready to play for the Mercury once the WNBA season started.

Now Griner, alongside fellow WNBA legend Diana Taurasi, look to take the Mercury back to the promised land and capture the team’s first WNBA title since 2014. Here’s the Mercury’s full schedule, complete with dates, times, and where you can watch the action.

DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) TV
Fri, May 19 @ Los Angeles 11:00 PM ESPN, ESPN+
Sun, May 21 vs Chicago 4:00 PM ESPN, ESPN+
Thu, May 25 vs Minnesota 10:00 PM Prime Video
Fri, Jun 2 vs Los Angeles 10:00 PM Check local listings
Wed, Jun 7 @ Dallas 8:00 PM Check local listings
Fri, Jun 9 @ Dallas 8:00 PM Check local listings
Sun, Jun 11 @ Indiana 5:00 PM ESPN3
Tue, Jun 13 vs Seattle 10:00 PM CBS Sports Network
Fri, Jun 16 @ Washington 7:00 PM Check local listings
Sun, Jun 18 @ New York 12:00 PM CBS
Wed, Jun 21 vs Las Vegas 3:30 PM NBA TV
Sat, Jun 24 @ Seattle 9:00 PM Twitter
Tue, Jun 27 vs Dallas 10:00 PM CBS Sports Network
Thu, Jun 29 vs Indiana 10:00 PM NBA TV
Sat, Jul 1 vs Minnesota 10:00 PM NBA TV
Wed, Jul 5 @ New York 7:00 PM Twitter
Fri, Jul 7 @ Minnesota 8:00 PM Check local listings
Sun, Jul 9 vs Los Angeles 6:00 PM Check local listings
Tue, Jul 11 @ Las Vegas 10:00 PM CBS Sports Network
Tue, Jul 18 vs Connecticut 10:00 PM CBS Sports Network
Thu, Jul 20 vs Chicago 10:00 PM NBA TV
Sun, Jul 23 @ Washington 1:00 PM CBS
Tue, Jul 25 @ Atlanta 7:00 PM ESPN
Sun, Jul 30 @ Chicago 4:00 PM ESPN3
Tue, Aug 1 @ Indiana 7:00 PM ESPN, ESPN3
Thu, Aug 3 vs Atlanta 10:00 PM Prime Video
Sat, Aug 5 vs Seattle 10:00 PM NBA TV
Tue, Aug 8 vs Washington 10:00 PM CBS Sports Network
Thu, Aug 10 vs Connecticut 10:00 PM Prime Video
Sun, Aug 13 @ Seattle 6:00 PM NBA TV
Fri, Aug 18 vs New York 10:00 PM Check local listings
Sun, Aug 20 vs Indiana 6:00 PM Check local listings
Wed, Aug 23 @ Los Angeles 10:00 PM CBS Sports Network
Sun, Aug 27 vs Dallas 6:00 PM NBA TV
Tue, Aug 29 @ Atlanta 7:00 PM Check local listings
Thu, Aug 31 @ Connecticut 7:00 PM Prime Video
Sun, Sep 3 @ Minnesota 7:00 PM NBA TV
Tue, Sep 5 vs Washington 10:00 PM CBS Sports Network
Fri, Sep 8 vs Las Vegas 10:00 PM Check local listings
Sun, Sep 10 vs Las Vegas 3:00 PM ESPN2
DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGET $10 OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$4.99
ESPN---
CBS---$9.99
CBS Sports Network≥ $109.99----
NBA TV≥ $99.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-
ESPN3---
ESPN2---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $109.99
Includes: ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, ESPN3, and ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN3, and ESPN2 + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, ESPN3, and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN3, and ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN, ESPN3, and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

Coaches, teammates anticipating Brittney Griner's return to the court

