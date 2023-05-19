How to Watch Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner Return to the WNBA Live for Free Without Cable

After being detained in Russia for 22 months, Brittney Griner finally returns to the WNBA with the Phoenix Mercury, and she factors in pretty heavily to the opening weekend. Griner and the Mercury play two games over opening weekend and appear on national television often throughout the season. You can watch Griner this Friday, May 19 at 11 p.m. ET as the Mercury play the Sparks, then again this Sunday, May 21 during the Mercury’s home opener against the Chicago Sky on ESPN and streaming live on ESPN+. You can watch Griner all season with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Brittney Griner’s Return to the WNBA

About Brittney Griner

Griner missed the entire 2022 season due to being detained in Russia for “drug smuggling and possession charges” stemming from vape cartridges found in her luggage. Griner was safely returned home in December and immediately said she would be ready to play for the Mercury once the WNBA season started.

Now Griner, alongside fellow WNBA legend Diana Taurasi, look to take the Mercury back to the promised land and capture the team’s first WNBA title since 2014. Here’s the Mercury’s full schedule, complete with dates, times, and where you can watch the action.

