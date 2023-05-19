How to Watch Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner Return to the WNBA Live for Free Without Cable
After being detained in Russia for 22 months, Brittney Griner finally returns to the WNBA with the Phoenix Mercury, and she factors in pretty heavily to the opening weekend. Griner and the Mercury play two games over opening weekend and appear on national television often throughout the season. You can watch Griner this Friday, May 19 at 11 p.m. ET as the Mercury play the Sparks, then again this Sunday, May 21 during the Mercury’s home opener against the Chicago Sky on ESPN and streaming live on ESPN+. You can watch Griner all season with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch Brittney Griner’s Return to the WNBA
- When: Begins Friday, May 19 at 11 p.m. ET; continues through Sunday, September 10
- TV: ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM and stream live on ESPN+, ESPN3, and Amazon Prime Video.
About Brittney Griner
Griner missed the entire 2022 season due to being detained in Russia for “drug smuggling and possession charges” stemming from vape cartridges found in her luggage. Griner was safely returned home in December and immediately said she would be ready to play for the Mercury once the WNBA season started.
Now Griner, alongside fellow WNBA legend Diana Taurasi, look to take the Mercury back to the promised land and capture the team’s first WNBA title since 2014. Here’s the Mercury’s full schedule, complete with dates, times, and where you can watch the action.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|Fri, May 19
|@ Los Angeles
|11:00 PM
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Sun, May 21
|vs Chicago
|4:00 PM
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Thu, May 25
|vs Minnesota
|10:00 PM
|Prime Video
|Fri, Jun 2
|vs Los Angeles
|10:00 PM
|Check local listings
|Wed, Jun 7
|@ Dallas
|8:00 PM
|Check local listings
|Fri, Jun 9
|@ Dallas
|8:00 PM
|Check local listings
|Sun, Jun 11
|@ Indiana
|5:00 PM
|ESPN3
|Tue, Jun 13
|vs Seattle
|10:00 PM
|CBS Sports Network
|Fri, Jun 16
|@ Washington
|7:00 PM
|Check local listings
|Sun, Jun 18
|@ New York
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|Wed, Jun 21
|vs Las Vegas
|3:30 PM
|NBA TV
|Sat, Jun 24
|@ Seattle
|9:00 PM
|Tue, Jun 27
|vs Dallas
|10:00 PM
|CBS Sports Network
|Thu, Jun 29
|vs Indiana
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Sat, Jul 1
|vs Minnesota
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Wed, Jul 5
|@ New York
|7:00 PM
|Fri, Jul 7
|@ Minnesota
|8:00 PM
|Check local listings
|Sun, Jul 9
|vs Los Angeles
|6:00 PM
|Check local listings
|Tue, Jul 11
|@ Las Vegas
|10:00 PM
|CBS Sports Network
|Tue, Jul 18
|vs Connecticut
|10:00 PM
|CBS Sports Network
|Thu, Jul 20
|vs Chicago
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Sun, Jul 23
|@ Washington
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Tue, Jul 25
|@ Atlanta
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Sun, Jul 30
|@ Chicago
|4:00 PM
|ESPN3
|Tue, Aug 1
|@ Indiana
|7:00 PM
|ESPN, ESPN3
|Thu, Aug 3
|vs Atlanta
|10:00 PM
|Prime Video
|Sat, Aug 5
|vs Seattle
|10:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Tue, Aug 8
|vs Washington
|10:00 PM
|CBS Sports Network
|Thu, Aug 10
|vs Connecticut
|10:00 PM
|Prime Video
|Sun, Aug 13
|@ Seattle
|6:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Fri, Aug 18
|vs New York
|10:00 PM
|Check local listings
|Sun, Aug 20
|vs Indiana
|6:00 PM
|Check local listings
|Wed, Aug 23
|@ Los Angeles
|10:00 PM
|CBS Sports Network
|Sun, Aug 27
|vs Dallas
|6:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Tue, Aug 29
|@ Atlanta
|7:00 PM
|Check local listings
|Thu, Aug 31
|@ Connecticut
|7:00 PM
|Prime Video
|Sun, Sep 3
|@ Minnesota
|7:00 PM
|NBA TV
|Tue, Sep 5
|vs Washington
|10:00 PM
|CBS Sports Network
|Fri, Sep 8
|vs Las Vegas
|10:00 PM
|Check local listings
|Sun, Sep 10
|vs Las Vegas
|3:00 PM
|ESPN2
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Paramount+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|GET $10 OFF
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|$4.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|$9.99
|CBS Sports Network
|≥ $109.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|NBA TV
|≥ $99.99
|^
$11
|-
|-
|^
$11
|^
$11
|•
|-
|ESPN3
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
All Live TV Streaming Services
Price: $109.99
Includes: ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, ESPN3, and ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels
Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN3, and ESPN2 + 24 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV
Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, ESPN3, and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels
Price: $40
Includes: ESPN, ESPN3, and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV