How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on November 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Atlanta visits Phoenix, aims to end road losing streak

By The Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks (4-5, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (4-3, fifth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits Phoenix looking to break its three-game road skid.

Phoenix finished 51-20 overall with a 27-9 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Suns averaged 115.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.5 last season.

Atlanta went 41-31 overall last season while going 16-20 on the road. The Hawks gave up 111.4 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (hamstring).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).