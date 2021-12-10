How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on December 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Tatum, Boston set for matchup with Phoenix

By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics (13-13, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-4, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit the Phoenix Suns. Tatum ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 25.7 points per game.

The Suns have gone 11-2 in home games. Phoenix ranks seventh in the league allowing just 105.0 points per game while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Celtics are 7-9 on the road. Boston averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 6-6 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton is averaging 16.3 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Tatum averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 25.7 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Dennis Schroder is averaging 18.2 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 112.6 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 109.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (hamstring).

Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out (hamstring), Bruno Fernando: out (back), Jabari Parker: out (illness).