How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on December 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix plays Charlotte, looks for 14th straight home win

Charlotte Hornets (16-15, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (23-5, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its 13-game home win streak intact when the Suns face Charlotte.

The Suns have gone 13-2 in home games. Phoenix ranks fourth in the NBA with 26.0 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 10.1.

The Hornets are 8-11 in road games. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference with 26.6 assists. LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets with 8.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is shooting 45.8% and averaging 23.2 points for the Suns. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Ball is shooting 42.7% and averaging 20.3 points for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 108.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 121.4 points, 38.8 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.3 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (hamstring).

Hornets: None listed.