How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Booker and Phoenix host DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (56-14, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s top scorers, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Phoenix and Chicago face off. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and DeRozan ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.

The Suns have gone 29-8 at home. Phoenix is fifth in the league with 114.5 points and is shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Bulls have gone 16-18 away from home. Chicago ranks second in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.3% as a team from downtown this season. Patrick Williams paces the team shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 127-124 in the last matchup on Feb. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, while averaging 25.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Deandre Ayton is shooting 66.4% and averaging 19.9 points over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

DeRozan is shooting 50.4% and averaging 27.9 points for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 25.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 119.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 109.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: out (quad), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (thumb).

Bulls: Zach LaVine: day to day (knee), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).