How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix and Cleveland meet for non-conference showdown

By The Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers (3-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (1-3, 10th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Suns -10; over/under is 216

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix and Cleveland square off in non-conference action.

Phoenix went 51-20 overall with a 27-9 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Suns averaged 115.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.5 last season.

Cleveland finished 21-50 overall a season ago while going 9-27 on the road. The Cavaliers shot 45% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (hamstring).

Cavaliers: Kevin Pangos: out (personal), Isaac Okoro: out (left hamstring).