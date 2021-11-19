How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on November 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Suns face the Mavericks on 10-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks (9-5, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (11-3, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will attempt to continue its 10-game win streak with a victory against Dallas.

The Suns have gone 9-3 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 104.9 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Mavericks are 7-2 in Western Conference play. Dallas is seventh in the Western Conference with 35.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 7.6.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Mavericks 105-98 in their last matchup on Nov. 18. Devin Booker led the Suns with 24 points, and Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 23 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Doncic is averaging 24.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 10-0, averaging 112.3 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 105.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (back), Luka Doncic: out (knee/ankle).