How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Game 1 Live Online on May 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

When: Monday, May 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

In Phoenix, Dallas, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Booker and the Suns host Dallas to start second round

Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -5.5; over/under is 214.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Suns host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the Western Conference second round. Phoenix went 3-0 against Dallas during the regular season. The Suns won the last regular season meeting 109-101 on Jan. 21 led by 28 points from Devin Booker, while Luka Doncic scored 28 points for the Mavericks.

The Suns are 39-13 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is fifth in the NBA averaging 114.8 points and is shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Mavericks are 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is the best team in the Western Conference allowing only 104.7 points per game while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 14.7 points, 10.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 20.5 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 67.0% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Doncic is averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 111.8 points, 41.7 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 113.5 points, 39.9 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot).