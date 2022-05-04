How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Game 2 Live Online on May 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

When: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

In Phoenix, Dallas, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Booker and the Suns host Dallas with 1-0 series lead

Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -6; over/under is 216

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Suns lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Suns won the last meeting 121-114 on May 3 led by 25 points from Deandre Ayton, while Luka Doncic scored 45 points for the Mavericks.

The Suns have gone 39-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks eighth in the NBA allowing just 107.3 points per game while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Mavericks are 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas scores 108.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayton is averaging 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Doncic is shooting 45.7% and averaging 28.4 points for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 111.8 points, 41.5 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot).