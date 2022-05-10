How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Game 5 Live Online on May 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

When: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

In Phoenix, Dallas, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix, Dallas meet with series tied 2-2

Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -6; over/under is 213

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks are in a 2-2 series tie in the Western Conference second round. The Mavericks beat the Suns 111-101 in the last matchup. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 26 points, and Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points.

The Suns are 39-13 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is second in the Western Conference shooting 36.4% from deep, led by Cameron Johnson shooting 42.5% from 3-point range.

The Mavericks have gone 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 7-5 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, while averaging 26.8 points and 4.8 assists. Chris Paul is averaging 19.8 points, nine assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Doncic is shooting 45.7% and averaging 28.4 points for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 106.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Torrey Craig: day to day (elbow).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot).