How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Game 7 Live Online on May 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

When: Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Phoenix, Dallas, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, if you live outside the U.S., you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix, Dallas set for game 7 matchup

Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -6; over/under is 207

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks face off in game seven of the Western Conference second round. The Mavericks defeated the Suns 113-86 in the last meeting. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 33 points, and Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 21 points.

The Suns have gone 39-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks fourth in the NBA with 49.7 points in the paint led by Ayton averaging 13.2.

The Mavericks are 36-16 in conference play. Dallas is 7-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 14.7 points, 10.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Suns. Ayton is averaging 19.7 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 64.5% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Doncic is averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot).