How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Game 7 Live Online on May 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks
- When: Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: TNT
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Phoenix, Dallas, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.
Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?
For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.
However, if you live outside the U.S., you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix, Dallas set for game 7 matchup
Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference)
Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -6; over/under is 207
WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3
BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks face off in game seven of the Western Conference second round. The Mavericks defeated the Suns 113-86 in the last meeting. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 33 points, and Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 21 points.
The Suns have gone 39-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks fourth in the NBA with 49.7 points in the paint led by Ayton averaging 13.2.
The Mavericks are 36-16 in conference play. Dallas is 7-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 14.7 points, 10.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Suns. Ayton is averaging 19.7 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 64.5% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.
Doncic is averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.
LAST 10 GAMES:
INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee).
Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot).