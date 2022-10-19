How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Suns host the Mavericks to open season

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -5; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks in the season opener.

Phoenix went 64-18 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference action last season. The Suns averaged 114.8 points per game last season, 15.9 on free throws and 34.8 from beyond the arc.

Dallas went 52-30 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Mavericks shot 46.1% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee).

Mavericks: None listed.