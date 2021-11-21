How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on November 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Denver plays Phoenix on 3-game road skid

By The Associated Press

Denver Nuggets (9-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (12-3, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will attempt to break its three-game road skid when the Nuggets face Phoenix.

The Suns are 10-3 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fourth in the NBA with 110.7 points and is shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Nuggets are 6-4 against conference opponents. Denver is sixth in the Western Conference with 14.2 fast break points per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 2.7.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 110-98 in the last matchup on Oct. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 22.7 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Chris Paul is shooting 47.9% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 10-0, averaging 113.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 103.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic: out (wrist), Zeke Nnaji: out (ankle), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).