How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on December 25, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN3 and ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

In Phoenix, the Bay Area, and nationally the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

You can also stream it ESPN3 using Sling TV, which is available for for just $10 for your first month. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix Suns to take on the Golden State Warriors Saturday

Golden State Warriors (26-6, second in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (26-5, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns face the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns are 17-5 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fourth in the league allowing just 104.0 points per game while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Warriors are 6-1 against the rest of the division. Golden State is second in the Western Conference shooting 36.7% from downtown. Andrew Wiggins paces the Warriors shooting 42.2% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 4 the Warriors won 118-96 led by 23 points from Stephen Curry, while Deandre Ayton scored 23 points for the Suns.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is scoring 23.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Suns. Ayton is averaging 18.8 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 59.6% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Curry is scoring 27.7 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Wiggins is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 111.1 points, 48.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 107.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.7 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Abdel Nader: out (rest).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: out (knee), James Wiseman: out (knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (health and safety protocols), Jordan Poole: out (health and safety protocols).