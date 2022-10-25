Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 25, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

Get 50% OFF $35 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

In Phoenix, San Francisco, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

All Live TV Streaming Services

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix plays conference rival Golden State

Golden State Warriors (2-1, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (2-1, third in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Phoenix and Golden State will play on Tuesday.

Phoenix finished 10-6 in Pacific Division play and 32-9 at home last season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range last season.

Golden State went 16-6 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Warriors gave up 106.8 points per game while committing 21.5 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: day to day (hip), Landry Shamet: day to day (hip), Ish Wainright: out (back).

Warriors: Patrick Baldwin Jr.: day to day (thumb), Andre Iguodala: out (rest).