 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on November 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $84.99-----
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
NBA TV≥ $84.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBA TV + 31 Top Cable Channels

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Houston faces Phoenix on 4-game road skid

By The Associated Press

Houston Rockets (1-6, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (3-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will aim to break its four-game road skid when the Rockets play Phoenix.

Phoenix went 30-12 in Western Conference play and 27-9 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Suns averaged 7.2 steals, 4.3 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

Houston finished 17-55 overall and 11-31 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Rockets allowed opponents to score 116.7 points per game and shoot 48.0% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Suns: Deandre Ayton: out (leg), Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (hamstring).

Rockets: Daniel Theis: out (toe), Danuel House Jr.: out (foot).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.