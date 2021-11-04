How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on November 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Houston faces Phoenix on 4-game road skid

By The Associated Press

Houston Rockets (1-6, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (3-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will aim to break its four-game road skid when the Rockets play Phoenix.

Phoenix went 30-12 in Western Conference play and 27-9 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Suns averaged 7.2 steals, 4.3 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

Houston finished 17-55 overall and 11-31 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Rockets allowed opponents to score 116.7 points per game and shoot 48.0% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Suns: Deandre Ayton: out (leg), Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (hamstring).

Rockets: Daniel Theis: out (toe), Danuel House Jr.: out (foot).