How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Houston visits Phoenix, aims to stop road skid

Houston Rockets (15-41, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (47-10, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -15.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will look to break its four-game road skid when the Rockets play Phoenix.

The Suns are 27-7 in conference play. Phoenix is third in the NBA with 36.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 7.6.

The Rockets are 7-26 in conference games. Houston allows the most points in the NBA, giving up 117.6 points while allowing opponents to shoot 48.1%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Suns won 115-89 in the last matchup on Nov. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Christian Wood is averaging 17.6 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 118.7 points, 47.4 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 107.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.5 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Landry Shamet: out (ankle).

Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist).