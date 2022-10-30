How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Today on October 30, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix takes on Houston, looks for 4th straight home win

Houston Rockets (1-5, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (4-1, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Suns face Houston.

Phoenix went 7-6 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference play last season. The Suns averaged 25.7 assists per game on 41.2 made field goals last season.

Houston went 20-62 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets averaged 109.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 118.2 last season.

INJURIES: Suns: Ish Wainright: out (back).

Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), TyTy Washington Jr.: out (knee).