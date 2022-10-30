How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Today on October 30, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming
On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets
- When: Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.
Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix takes on Houston, looks for 4th straight home win
Houston Rockets (1-5, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (4-1, second in the Western Conference)
Phoenix; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Suns face Houston.
Phoenix went 7-6 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference play last season. The Suns averaged 25.7 assists per game on 41.2 made field goals last season.
Houston went 20-62 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets averaged 109.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 118.2 last season.
INJURIES: Suns: Ish Wainright: out (back).
Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), TyTy Washington Jr.: out (knee).