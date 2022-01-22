How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Suns face the Pacers on 5-game win streak

Indiana Pacers (17-29, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (35-9, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix heads into a matchup against Indiana as winners of five games in a row.

The Suns have gone 17-5 at home. Phoenix is second in the Western Conference scoring 112.5 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Pacers are 5-17 on the road. Indiana has a 1-10 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Pacers 112-94 in their last meeting on Jan. 15. Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points, and Justin Holiday led the Pacers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 24.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Domantas Sabonis is shooting 57.7% and averaging 19.0 points for the Pacers. Holiday is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 114.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 110.1 points, 40.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Deandre Ayton: out (ankle).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Domantas Sabonis: out (ankle), Myles Turner: out (foot), Caris LeVert: day to day (calf), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (achilles).