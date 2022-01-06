How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on January 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix hosts conference foe Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (19-19, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (28-8, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

The Suns are 4-4 against division opponents. Phoenix is third in the NBA with 112.3 points and is shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Clippers are 3-4 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference with 11.8 fast break points per game led by Terance Mann averaging 2.6.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Suns 111-95 in their last matchup on Dec. 14. Marcus Morris led the Clippers with 24 points, and Cameron Johnson led the Suns with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 22.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Suns. Johnson is averaging 15.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Jackson is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Clippers. Eric Bledsoe is averaging 14.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 117.5 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Clippers: 3-7, averaging 103.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Landry Shamet: out (health and safety protocols), Abdel Nader: out (health and safety protocols), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), JaVale McGee: out (health and safety protocols), Deandre Ayton: out (health protocols), Jae Crowder: out (health and safety protocols).

Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Brandon Boston Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Luke Kennard: out (health protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot), Ivica Zubac: out (health and safety protocols), Nicolas Batum: out (ankle).