NBA Playoffs 2021: How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Series Live Online: TV Channels/Stream

After finalizing playoff seeding, the 2021 NBA Playoffs start their first round of games.

On their quest for the 2021 NBA Title, tthe Los Angeles Lakers will face the Phoenix Suns in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns Online

When: Starting May 23rd at 3:30pm ET

Where: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix

TV: Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles), Bally Sports Arizona (Phoenix), ESPN/TNT (National)

There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

How to Stream Round 1: Lakers vs. Suns Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Lakers/Suns series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN/TNT. There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

In Los Angeles, games will air on Spectrum SportsNet, while in Phoenix, the games will air on Bally Sports Arizona, both of which are available only with a a subscription to AT&T TV.

If you can’t watch on your local RSN, you should be able to on ESPN/TNT, which you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also get an entire month of Sling TV, which carries the channels for just $10.

Lakers vs. Suns Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Sunday, May 23 | L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 3:30 ET, ABC

Game 2: Tuesday, May 25 | L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 ET, TNT, Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Arizona

Game 3: Thursday, May 27 | Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 ET, TNT, Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Arizona

Game 4: Sunday, May 30 | Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 ET, ABC, Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Arizona

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1 | L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Arizona

Game 6: Thursday, June 3 | Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Arizona

Game 7: Saturday, June 5 | L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Arizona

