How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Outside of those markets, you can watch the game on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: James leads Los Angeles against Phoenix after 50-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (29-37, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (53-14, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Phoenix Suns after LeBron James scored 50 points in the Lakers’ 122-109 victory against the Washington Wizards.

The Suns are 30-9 in conference play. Phoenix ranks fifth in the NBA with 27.1 assists per game. Chris Paul leads the Suns averaging 10.7.

The Lakers are 16-25 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles allows 113.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Suns won the last matchup 108-90 on Dec. 22, with Devin Booker scoring 24 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Johnson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Booker is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

James is shooting 52.2% and averaging 29.7 points for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 111.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: out (quad), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Chris Paul: out (thumb).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).