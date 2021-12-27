How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on December 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 27, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Booker and the Suns host conference foe Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies (20-14, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (26-6, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -8.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies take on Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Western Conference play.

The Suns have gone 17-6 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix ranks fourth in the NBA with 26.2 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 9.9.

The Grizzlies have gone 16-9 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis ranks second in the NBA with 47.2 rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 8.9.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Grizzlies 119-94 in their last matchup on Nov. 13. Jae Crowder led the Suns with 17 points, and Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Suns. Cameron Johnson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Tyus Jones is averaging 7.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 110.4 points, 47.6 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 111.0 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Elfrid Payton: out (health and safety protocols), Jae Crowder: out (health and safety protocols).

Grizzlies: Jarrett Culver: out (health protocols), Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Dillon Brooks: out (health and safety protocols), Santi Aldama: out (calf), Ziaire Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Yves Pons: out (health and safety protocols), De’Anthony Melton: out (health and safety protocols).