How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Suns face the Heat on 3-game win streak

Miami Heat (24-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (29-8, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Miami.

The Suns have gone 17-4 at home. Phoenix leads the Western Conference shooting 37.0% from downtown, led by Cameron Johnson shooting 44.0% from 3-point range.

The Heat are 12-11 in road games. Miami is fourth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.3% as a team from downtown this season. Haywood Highsmith leads the team shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 13.7 points, 9.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 24.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 20.1 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 116.3 points, 48.5 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 111.3 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Landry Shamet: out (health and safety protocols), Abdel Nader: out (health and safety protocols), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), JaVale McGee: out (reconditioning), Deandre Ayton: out (reconditioning), Jae Crowder: out (reconditioning).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols), Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Udonis Haslem: out (health protocols), Mario Chalmers: day to day (ineligible), KZ Okpala: day to day (wrist), Aric Holman: out (ineligible), Jimmy Butler: day to day (ankle), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb), Nik Stauskas: out (ineligible), Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols).