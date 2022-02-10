 Skip to Content
How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on February 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Phoenix, Milwaukee, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Milwaukee visits Phoenix following Antetokounmpo's 44-point performance

Milwaukee Bucks (35-21, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (44-10, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces the Phoenix Suns after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points in the Bucks’ 131-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Suns are 22-5 on their home court. Phoenix has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bucks are 16-12 on the road. Milwaukee has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is scoring 25.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 19.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.2 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 115.4 points, 47.3 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 119.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Landry Shamet: out (ankle).

Bucks: George Hill: out (neck), Grayson Allen: day to day (hip), Brook Lopez: out (back).

