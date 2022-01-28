How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on January 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North Plus, Fox Sports North Plus, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North Plus. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports North Plus, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North Plus, Fox Sports North Plus, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix hosts Minnesota after Booker's 43-point performance

Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (38-9, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -9.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Devin Booker scored 43 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 105-97 win over the Utah Jazz.

The Suns are 24-7 in Western Conference games. Phoenix ranks sixth in the league with 46.0 rebounds led by JaVale McGee averaging 7.1.

The Timberwolves are 17-16 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is sixth in the league scoring 13.9 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 4.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won the last matchup 99-96 on Nov. 16, with Booker scoring 29 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 25.0 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Chris Paul is shooting 51.2% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 24.3 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 24.3 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 111.5 points, 47.0 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 122.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), JaVale McGee: day to day (knee), Cameron Payne: day to day (wrist), Jae Crowder: day to day (wrist), Deandre Ayton: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley: out (ankle).