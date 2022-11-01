How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Online on November 1, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Minneapolis and Nationally, the game is streaming on TNT, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix faces Minnesota, aims for 5th straight home win

Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (5-1, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Minnesota aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

Phoenix went 39-13 in Western Conference action and 32-9 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.6 last season.

Minnesota finished 2-4 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Timberwolves averaged 109.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.7 last season.

INJURIES: Suns: Deandre Ayton: out (ankle), Ish Wainright: out (back).

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (heel).