How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on November 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In New Orleans and Nationally, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: New Orleans faces Phoenix, aims to break 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans (1-6, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (2-3, 10th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to stop its three-game skid with a win over Phoenix.

Phoenix finished 51-20 overall and 30-12 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Suns averaged 115.5 points per game last season, 15.7 on free throws and 39.3 from beyond the arc.

New Orleans went 31-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Pelicans averaged 114.6 points per game last season, 19.0 from the free throw line and 31.8 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Payne: day to day (hamstring).

Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (foot), Garrett Temple: day to day (left ankle), Daulton Hommes: day to day (leg), Brandon Ingram: day to day (hip).