How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on February 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix takes on New Orleans, aims for 10th straight home win

New Orleans Pelicans (23-36, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (49-10, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -7.5; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts New Orleans trying to extend its nine-game home winning streak.

The Suns have gone 29-7 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 105.5 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Pelicans are 14-20 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Suns won 123-110 in the last meeting on Jan. 5. Devin Booker led the Suns with 33 points, and Devonte’ Graham led the Pelicans with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaVale McGee is averaging 9.9 points and seven rebounds for the Suns. Booker is averaging 26.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Graham is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 13 points and 4.4 assists. Brandon Ingram is shooting 47.1% and averaging 20.6 points over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 118.6 points, 46.4 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 110.2 points, 42.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Landry Shamet: out (ankle), Chris Paul: out (thumb).

Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).