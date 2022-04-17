How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Round 1: Game 1 Live Online on April 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

When: Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Valanciunas and the Pelicans visit Phoenix to start playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans (36-46, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Suns host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans to open the Western Conference first round. Phoenix went 3-1 against New Orleans during the regular season. The Suns won the last regular season matchup 131-115 on March 16. Devin Booker led the Suns with 27 points, and Herbert Jones led the Pelicans with 22 points.

The Suns have gone 39-13 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix scores 114.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Pelicans are 25-27 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans has an 18-32 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 14.7 points, 10.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Suns. Booker is averaging 34.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 54.4% and averaging 17.8 points for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Jae Crowder: day to day (ankle).

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).