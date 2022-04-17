 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Round 1: Game 1 Live Online on April 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Phoenix, New Orleans, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Valanciunas and the Pelicans visit Phoenix to start playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans (36-46, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Suns host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans to open the Western Conference first round. Phoenix went 3-1 against New Orleans during the regular season. The Suns won the last regular season matchup 131-115 on March 16. Devin Booker led the Suns with 27 points, and Herbert Jones led the Pelicans with 22 points.

The Suns have gone 39-13 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix scores 114.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Pelicans are 25-27 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans has an 18-32 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 14.7 points, 10.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Suns. Booker is averaging 34.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 54.4% and averaging 17.8 points for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 114.6 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Jae Crowder: day to day (ankle).

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

