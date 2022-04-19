How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns WC Round 1: Game 2 Live Online on April 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

When: Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Phoenix, New Orleans, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It's also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (36-46, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -10.5; over/under is 222.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Suns lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Suns won the last matchup 110-99 on April 18 led by 30 points from Chris Paul, while CJ McCollum scored 25 points for the Pelicans.

The Suns are 39-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 45.3 rebounds. Deandre Ayton paces the Suns with 10.2 boards.

The Pelicans have gone 25-27 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans has a 23-30 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul is averaging 14.7 points, 10.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 33.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Devonte’ Graham is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 11.9 points and 4.2 assists. McCollum is shooting 45.0% and averaging 21.3 points over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 113.1 points, 42.5 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 112.0 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Landry Shamet: day to day (foot).

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).