How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Game 5 Live Online on April 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix, New Orleans face off with series tied 2-2

New Orleans Pelicans (36-46, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -6.5; over/under is 215.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans are in a 2-2 series tie in the Western Conference first round. The Pelicans beat the Suns 118-103 in the last matchup. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 30 points, and Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 23 points.

The Suns have gone 39-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix averages 114.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Pelicans are 25-27 in Western Conference play. New Orleans is 23-30 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 26.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Suns. Cameron Johnson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 110.1 points, 41.7 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 113.8 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (hamstring).

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).