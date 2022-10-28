 Skip to Content
How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Tonight on October 28, 2022: What TV Channel & Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

In Phoenix, New Orleans, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports New Orleans≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports New Orleans≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix faces New Orleans in conference matchup

New Orleans Pelicans (3-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (3-1, third in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads to Phoenix for a Western Conference matchup.

Phoenix finished 7-6 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference play last season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points per game last season, 15.5 on free throws and 29.4 from beyond the arc.

New Orleans finished 2-4 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans shot 46.2% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Suns: Ish Wainright: day to day (back).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee), Zion Williamson: day to day (hip), Brandon Ingram: out (concussion), Herbert Jones: day to day (knee).

