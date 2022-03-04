 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on March 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: New York takes on Phoenix, aims to end 6-game slide

New York Knicks (25-37, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (50-12, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup against Phoenix as losers of six games in a row.

The Suns are 27-7 on their home court. Phoenix ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Bismack Biyombo averaging 2.5.

The Knicks are 12-18 in road games. New York is 12-11 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 118-97 in the last matchup on Nov. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 25.6 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Deandre Ayton is shooting 66.4% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Julius Randle is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 29.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 119.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Knicks: 1-9, averaging 109.9 points, 47.7 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: day to day (wrist), Devin Booker: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Paul: out (thumb).

Knicks: Quentin Grimes: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.