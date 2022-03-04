How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on March 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: New York takes on Phoenix, aims to end 6-game slide

New York Knicks (25-37, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (50-12, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup against Phoenix as losers of six games in a row.

The Suns are 27-7 on their home court. Phoenix ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Bismack Biyombo averaging 2.5.

The Knicks are 12-18 in road games. New York is 12-11 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 118-97 in the last matchup on Nov. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 25.6 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Deandre Ayton is shooting 66.4% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Julius Randle is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 29.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 119.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Knicks: 1-9, averaging 109.9 points, 47.7 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: day to day (wrist), Devin Booker: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Paul: out (thumb).

Knicks: Quentin Grimes: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).