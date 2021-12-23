How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on December 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Oklahoma City puts road win streak on the line against Phoenix

Oklahoma City Thunder (11-19, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-5, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -14.5; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits Phoenix aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Suns are 16-5 against conference opponents. Phoenix is fourth in the NBA allowing just 104.1 points per game while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Thunder have gone 9-12 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is sixth in the league with 46.3 rebounds per game. Josh Giddey leads the Thunder with 7.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 14.3 points, 10 assists and two steals for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Luguentz Dort is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 17.1 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 25 points and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 110.2 points, 46.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.3 points per game.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 101.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Abdel Nader: out (knee).

Thunder: Mike Muscala: out (rest).