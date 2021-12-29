How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on December 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Booker, Suns take on the Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder (12-21, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (26-7, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -15; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Western Conference play Wednesday.

The Suns are 17-7 against conference opponents. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference with 36.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 8.2.

The Thunder are 10-14 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Thunder 113-101 in their last matchup on Dec. 24. Booker led the Suns with 30 points, and Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 14.5 points, 10 assists and two steals for the Suns. Cameron Johnson is averaging 14.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Josh Giddey is averaging 10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 24.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 112.1 points, 47.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points per game.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 104.2 points, 47.0 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Deandre Ayton: out (health protocols), Jae Crowder: out (health and safety protocols), Ish Wainright: day to day (back).

Thunder: Derrick Favors: out (health protocols), Josh Giddey: out (health protocols), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (health protocols), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (health protocols), Darius Bazley: out (health and safety protocols).