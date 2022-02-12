How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix takes on Orlando, seeks 7th straight home win

Orlando Magic (13-44, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (45-10, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -15.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Suns play Orlando.

The Suns have gone 23-5 in home games. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 105.4 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Magic are 8-24 in road games. Orlando ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 34.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 8.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaVale McGee is averaging 10 points and seven rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 30.1 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Cole Anthony is averaging 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 16.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 117.2 points, 46.5 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 108.9 points, 41.7 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Landry Shamet: out (ankle).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Moritz Wagner: out (rib).