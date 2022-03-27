How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on March 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix hosts Philadelphia following Booker's 49-point game

Philadelphia 76ers (46-27, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (60-14, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts the Philadelphia 76ers after Devin Booker scored 49 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 140-130 win over the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns are 30-8 in home games. Phoenix leads the Western Conference shooting 36.8% from deep, led by Cameron Johnson shooting 44.8% from 3-point range.

The 76ers are 25-11 on the road. Philadelphia scores 108.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 114-109 in the last meeting on Feb. 9. Booker led the Suns with 35 points, and Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is shooting 46.2% and averaging 26.3 points for the Suns. Landry Shamet is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Embiid is averaging 29.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 blocks for the 76ers. Georges Niang is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: out (quad), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).

76ers: Jaden Springer: out (groin).