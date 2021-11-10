How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on November 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Suns play the Trail Blazers on 5-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its five-game win streak going when the Suns take on Portland.

Phoenix finished 30-12 in Western Conference action and 27-9 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Suns averaged 7.2 steals, 4.3 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

Portland finished 42-30 overall and 23-19 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 114.3 points per game while committing 19.1 fouls last season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Suns 134-105 in their last meeting on Oct. 24. CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 28 points, and Devin Booker led the Suns with 21 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Deandre Ayton: out (leg), Landry Shamet: day to day (foot).

Trail Blazers: None listed.