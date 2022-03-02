How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on March 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix and Portland meet in conference matchup

Portland Trail Blazers (25-36, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (49-12, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Portland in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Suns are 29-9 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is seventh in the NBA shooting 36.1% from deep, led by Cameron Johnson shooting 43.2% from 3-point range.

The Trail Blazers are 11-26 in conference play. Portland averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 10-14 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Suns won the last matchup 111-107 in overtime on Dec. 15. Deandre Ayton scored 28 points points to help lead the Suns to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is scoring 25.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Suns. Ayton is averaging 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Anfernee Simons is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Trail Blazers. Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 116.6 points, 46.1 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 104.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Chris Paul: out (thumb).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Eric Bledsoe: out (achilles), Justise Winslow: day to day (achilles), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).