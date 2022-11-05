How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Online on November 5, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix faces Portland, seeks 6th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (5-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (6-1, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix seeks to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory against Portland.

Phoenix finished 7-6 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Suns averaged 107.6 points per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 36.3% from behind the arc last season.

Portland finished 27-55 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 115.1 points per game while committing 21.1 fouls last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 113-111 in overtime on Oct. 22, with Damian Lillard scoring 41 points in the win.

INJURIES: Suns: Deandre Ayton: out (ankle), Ish Wainright: day to day (personal).

Trail Blazers: Trendon Watford: out (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core), Damian Lillard: out (calf), Olivier Sarr: out (wrist).