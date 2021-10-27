 Skip to Content
How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on October 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

Kings vs. Suns Game Preview: Kings to face Suns on the road

By The Associated Press

Sacramento Kings (1-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (1-2, 10th in the Western Conference)
Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns square off against the Sacramento Kings.

Phoenix went 51-20 overall and 7-5 in Pacific Division play last season. The Suns allowed opponents to score 109.5 points per game and shoot 46.7% from the field last season.

Sacramento finished 5-7 in Pacific Division action and 15-21 on the road a season ago. The Kings averaged 113.8 points per game last season, 53.2 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 14.2 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Payne: day to day (hamstring).
Kings: None listed.

