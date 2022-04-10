How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix takes home win streak into matchup with Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (29-52, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (64-17, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -13.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Sacramento trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Suns are 10-5 against the rest of their division. Phoenix is fourth in the league with 27.4 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 10.8.

The Kings are 5-10 against the rest of the division. Sacramento is 10-24 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Suns won 127-124 in overtime in the last matchup on March 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is averaging 26.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

De’Aaron Fox is shooting 47.3% and averaging 23.2 points for the Kings. Davion Mitchell is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 108.5 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Payne: day to day (knee).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (knee), Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out for season (personal), De’Aaron Fox: out (hand), Alex Len: out (back).