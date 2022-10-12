How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings Preseason Game Live Online on October 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Phoenix Suns face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings
- When: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Sacramento, the game is airing on Kings.com website for those in the local market.
Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
