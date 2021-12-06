How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on December 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 6, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in San Antonio the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix takes home win streak into matchup with San Antonio

By The Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs (8-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (19-4, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts San Antonio aiming to continue its 10-game home winning streak.

The Suns are 13-4 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Spurs are 3-10 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 107.7 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 115-111 in the last matchup on Nov. 23. Devin Booker led the Suns with 23 points, and Derrick White led the Spurs with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is shooting 45.8% and averaging 23.2 points for the Suns. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 14.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 112.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 105.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Abdel Nader: day to day (knee), Devin Booker: out (hamstring).

Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: out (ankle), Devin Vassell: out (quad), Zach Collins: out (ankle).