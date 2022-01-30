How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on January 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in San Antonio the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Phoenix puts home win streak on the line against San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (19-31, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (39-9, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts San Antonio looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Suns are 25-7 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spurs are 11-18 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is fifth in the league with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 4.0.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 18 the Suns won 121-107 led by 48 points from Devin Booker, while Poeltl scored 23 points for the Spurs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 25.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Dejounte Murray is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 114.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 114.5 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), JaVale McGee: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Jae Crowder: out (wrist), Deandre Ayton: out (ankle).

Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: out (health and safety protocols).