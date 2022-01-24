How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns Game Live Online on January 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Phoenix Suns face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns Game Preview: Suns face the Jazz on 6-game win streak

Utah Jazz (30-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (36-9, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -6.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix seeks to extend its six-game win streak with a victory against Utah.

The Suns are 22-7 in conference games. Phoenix is the top team in the Western Conference shooting 36.3% from deep, led by Cameron Johnson shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

The Jazz have gone 19-7 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is sixth in the Western Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 14.1 points, 10.1 assists and two steals for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 26.2 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Donovan Mitchell is shooting 45.0% and averaging 25.5 points for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 115.1 points, 47.0 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points per game.

Jazz: 3-7, averaging 107.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Deandre Ayton: day to day (ankle).

Jazz: Hassan Whiteside: out (reconditioning), Donovan Mitchell: out (concussion).